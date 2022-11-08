Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 549 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $251.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

