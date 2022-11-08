Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,723,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $434.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

