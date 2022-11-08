Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.49. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

