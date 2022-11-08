Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Up 0.5%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.18). 622,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 230,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.75 ($1.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £306.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.52.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

