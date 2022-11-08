The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $284,759,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

