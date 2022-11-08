The Arena Group (AREN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Arena Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AREN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the first quarter worth $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Arena Group from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

