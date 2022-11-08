The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.19. 244,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,334. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

