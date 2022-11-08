The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 338,542 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,561 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

