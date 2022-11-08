The Graph Market Cap Achieves $513.59 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $513.59 million and approximately $91.29 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00561318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.88 or 0.29248843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000337 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.