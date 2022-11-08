The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Sells $755,200.00 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 233,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several research firms have issued reports on GBX. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

