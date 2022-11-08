The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.00 million-$68.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.19 million.
Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 132,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,875. The company has a market cap of $659.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 480.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
