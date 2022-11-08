The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

NYSE:HSY opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

