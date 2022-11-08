The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.0% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after acquiring an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.36.

NYSE HD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $297.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

