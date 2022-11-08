The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSXMA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.74 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,655.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

