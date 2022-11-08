The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after acquiring an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

