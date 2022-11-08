The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

