The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,708,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $184.13 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

