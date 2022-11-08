The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 328,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 229,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMB opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

