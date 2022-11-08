TheStreet Downgrades Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to D

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UFI. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Unifi Stock Performance

UFI opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Unifi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

See Also

