TheStreet Lowers Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to D

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SALM. StockNews.com started coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

