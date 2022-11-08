Theta Network Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00005665 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $49.83 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00586774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.85 or 0.30564130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Theta Network

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

