Theta Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $67.87 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

