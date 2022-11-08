THORChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $462.16 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00007607 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $462.16 million and $75.67 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00588549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.33 or 0.30656578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,031,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

