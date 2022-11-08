Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $209.51 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $209.51 million and $9.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,334.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00041472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00233822 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02466815 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $5,156,147.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

