Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0212 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $211.70 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,196.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02466815 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $5,156,147.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

