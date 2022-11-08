Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

