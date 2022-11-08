Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.
Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect Tivic Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tivic Health Systems Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TIVC stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Tivic Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.
Tivic Health Systems Company Profile
Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.
