TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.9 %

X opened at C$133.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$139.90.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.00.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.