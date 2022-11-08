Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.58

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00008722 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.89 billion and approximately $16.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,150.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00041952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00234786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.650645 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $16,567,718.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.