Torah Network (VP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.59 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Torah Network has a market cap of $69.59 million and $205,194.00 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $10.48 or 0.00057712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 10.29013998 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $200,999.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

