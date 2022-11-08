TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Lifted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,236 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 3.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.07% of TotalEnergies worth $97,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Argent Trust Co raised its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.49.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. 13,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

