Towerpoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,368 shares of company stock worth $170,988,404. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.31. 24,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

