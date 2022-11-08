TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

