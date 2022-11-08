TownSquare Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS stock opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

