TownSquare Capital LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

