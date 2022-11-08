TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 58,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.55 and its 200-day moving average is $295.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

