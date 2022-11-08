TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 35.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,684 shares of company stock worth $26,963,703. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

NYSE:BILL opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

