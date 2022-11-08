TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

MPC stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.27.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

