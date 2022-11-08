Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.61. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $238.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.