Trevena (TRVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Trevena to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.