TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stephens

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stephens to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 122.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

