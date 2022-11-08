Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.58. 10,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average of $295.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.