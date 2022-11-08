Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,003 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $43,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

