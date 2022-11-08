Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,979 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,493 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of First Solar worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,819,000 after purchasing an additional 102,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.