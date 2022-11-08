Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $14.31 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,648 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

NYSE DE traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.70. 8,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.82 and a 200-day moving average of $351.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

