Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $34.93 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,479 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $298.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

