Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,482 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 749,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $87.15. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

