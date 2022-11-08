Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 83,685 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,685 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $25,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 4,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.24. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

