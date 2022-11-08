Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $45,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SIVB stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,724. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

