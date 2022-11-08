Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Trinity Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,257 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,843.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

