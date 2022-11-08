Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$68.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

Trisura Group Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE TSU opened at C$44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.88.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

